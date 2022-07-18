Police constable removed from service

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has removed a police constable from service for having allegedly misbehaved with a teenage girl when she was speaking with her boyfriend near Tiruchendur three years ago.

Sources said the constable identified as Sasikumar, who had been attached to the Eral police station, misbehaved with a teenage girl even as she was speaking with her boyfriend in a secluded place near Tiruchendur on October 10, 2019 after chasing away the boy. He also took photos of the boy and the girl and told her to bring ₹5,000 for not revealing the affair to her parents and the relatives.

Based on the complaint from the girl, the Tiruchendur All Women police filed a case against Sasikumar even as departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.

Since the departmental inquiry established the charges leveled against Sasikumar, Dr. Balaji Saravanan removed him from service on Monday.