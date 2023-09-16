HamberMenu
Police constable killed in road accident near Virudhunagar

The constable was headed to work on a motorbike when a speeding truck hit him, police said

September 16, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable, Rajeswaran, attached to Narikudi police station in Virudhunagar district, was fatally knocked down by a speeding truck near Maraikulam on Saturday.

The police said that Rajeswaran was heading for work on a motorbike, when he was hit by the truck, coming in from the opposite direction.

A 2013 batch constable, Rajeswaran was recently transferred to Narikudi police station from the Armed Reserve Police.

The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The Narikudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

