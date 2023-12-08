HamberMenu
Police constable, jail warder, fireman recruitment exam to be held at seven centres in Virudhunagar district on Sunday

December 08, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Written examination for recruitment to the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman would be conducted at seven centres across Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

A total of 9,985 candidates would appear for the examination conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal said 1,200 police personnel would be deployed at the examination centres for security. Besides, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would operate special buses to enable the candidates to reach the examination centres.

The candidates would be allowed to enter the examination centres from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. They should bring their hall ticket along with any of the government- recognised identity card with a photograph and black and blue ink pens.

The candidates would not be allowed to carry with them their gags, mobile phones, calculator, bluetooth devices, smart watches or any other electronic devices.

The hall tickets could be downloaded from www.tnusrbonline.org, the statement added.

