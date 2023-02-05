Police constable injured in freak accident during float festival

February 05, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

MADURAI

A police constable, Balaji, suffered injuries in a freak accident when he was pushed down by a long rope which devotees were using to draw the float during the Teppam festival at Teppakulam in Madurai on Saturday. Police said that the constable, who was on duty, was standing on the steps of the temple tank. Even as people were drawing the float using a long rope from outside the tank, the victim failed to take notice of the moving rope. After being hit by the rope, he fell down on the stone steps and fractured his right shoulder. He was admitted to a private hospital.

==