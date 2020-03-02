Police constable in Tirupattur shoots himself with rifle, dies

Sivaganga

02 March 2020 13:54 IST

The constable had been on guard duty when the incident occurred

An Armed Reserve Police Constable, Yogeshwaran, died by suicide on Monday morning, shooting himself with a self-loading rifle while on guard duty in Tirupattur near here.

The police said that Yogeshwaran was found lying dead at a nationalised bank. The incident came to light when the bank staff came in on Monday morning. Senior police officials have a rushed to the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

A 2013-batch constable, Yogeshwaran was a native of Arittapatti near Melur in Madurai district.

Tirupattur police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.