Madurai

Police constable in Tirupattur shoots himself with rifle, dies

The constable, Yogeshwaran

The constable, Yogeshwaran   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The constable had been on guard duty when the incident occurred

An Armed Reserve Police Constable, Yogeshwaran, died by suicide on Monday morning, shooting himself with a self-loading rifle while on guard duty in Tirupattur near here.

The police said that Yogeshwaran was found lying dead at a nationalised bank. The incident came to light when the bank staff came in on Monday morning. Senior police officials have a rushed to the spot.

A 2013-batch constable, Yogeshwaran was a native of Arittapatti near Melur in Madurai district.

Tirupattur police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 1:55:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/police-constable-in-tirupattur-shoots-himself-with-rifle-dies/article30962133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY