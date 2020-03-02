Police constable in Tirupattur shoots himself with rifle, dies

An Armed Reserve Police Constable, Yogeshwaran, died by suicide on Monday morning, shooting himself with a self-loading rifle while on guard duty in Tirupattur near here.
The police said that Yogeshwaran was found lying dead at a nationalised bank. The incident came to light when the bank staff came in on Monday morning. Senior police officials have a rushed to the spot.
A 2013-batch constable, Yogeshwaran was a native of Arittapatti near Melur in Madurai district.
Tirupattur police are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.