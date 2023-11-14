HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable in Ramanathapuram district dies by suicide

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai paid his respects, by placing a wreath in Kathakulam village, where the constable hailed from

November 14, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

P Moorthi (33), a police constable, died by suicide in his dwelling at the police quarters in Ramanathapuram district on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Police, on Tuesday, said that the constable was working at the Peraiyur police station. He had recently built a house, and the debt incurred due to this may have forced him to end his life, they believed. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai paid his respects by placing a wreath in Kathakulam village, where the constable hailed from. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754)

Related Topics

suicide / police / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.