Police constable in Ramanathapuram district dies by suicide

November 14, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

P Moorthi (33), a police constable, died by suicide in his dwelling at the police quarters in Ramanathapuram district on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Police, on Tuesday, said that the constable was working at the Peraiyur police station. He had recently built a house, and the debt incurred due to this may have forced him to end his life, they believed. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai paid his respects by placing a wreath in Kathakulam village, where the constable hailed from. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754)