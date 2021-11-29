Police constable held for raping woman

Madurai

29 November 2021 21:51 IST

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman, who was returning home after watching a movie with her male employer, was sexually assaulted by a police constable, who intercepted the couple, on Saturday night.

The constable, Murugan (41), attached to Thilagar Thidal police station, has been arrested on charges of rape, robbery and for criminal intimidation as he had withdrawn ₹40,000 from the debit cards, he had snatched from the employer.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police sources, the constable, who was on two-wheeler patrol duty, had intercepted them. When the man and the woman, who had a broken married life, gave contradictory statements, the constable realised that they were not husband and wife.

He threatened the couple by saying that he would inform both the families about their illegal intimacy. After snatching two debit cards from the man, the constable withdrew the cash.

He asked the man to go home with the promise that he would drop her at her house.

But, the constable took the woman to a nearby lodge, where he reportedly raped her and later sent her home in an autorickshaw.

The man, who had gone out of station, upon returning to Madurai, came to know about the incident and they both approached the city police on Monday.

All Women Police station (South) have registered a case and arrested the constable.