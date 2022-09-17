Police constable hacked near Rajapalayam

Special Correspondent
September 17, 2022 18:36 IST

A police constable, K. Kabilraj (25), suffered cut injuries after he was attacked by his wife's relative, G. Kanagaraj of Sundarajapuram, on Thursday night.

The police said that the Kabilaraj, who was attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police 11th Battalion, was married and had two children. However, due to a domestic quarrel, his wife had left him and was living at her mother's house for the last few months.

When the police constable had gone to bring his estranged wife back home, a quarrel erupted between Kapilaraj and the relatives of his wife. Suddenly, Kanagaraj attacked him with a machete in which he suffered bleeding injuries. He has been admitted to Government hospital in Rajapalayam.

Seithur Rural Police have registered an assault case.

