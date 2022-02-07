Police constable found dead

A police constable, Mallaya alias Mallisamy (35), was found dead in the police quarters in Pandalgudi on Monday.

The police said that the constable, attached to Pandalgudi police station, had gone to a vacant house in the quarters and ended his life by suicide.

Aruppukottai police are investigating into his death.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.