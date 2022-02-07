Madurai

Police constable found dead

A police constable, Mallaya alias Mallisamy (35), was found dead in the police quarters in Pandalgudi on Monday.

The police said that the constable, attached to Pandalgudi police station, had gone to a vacant house in the quarters and ended his life by suicide.

Aruppukottai police are investigating into his death.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2022 10:03:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/police-constable-found-dead/article38392944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY