Police constable found dead in Sivakasi

October 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

A police constable, Vairamuthu (25), was found dead in his house here on Sunday morning.

The grade one constable, attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police in Rajapalayam had come to visit his family living in Reserve Line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the family members had objected to him marrying a girl of his choice.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and SPEAK2us Helpline 93754 93754

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.