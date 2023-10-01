Police constable found dead in Sivakasi

October 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

A police constable, Vairamuthu (25), was found dead in his house here on Sunday morning.

The grade one constable, attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police in Rajapalayam had come to visit his family living in Reserve Line.

The police said that the family members had objected to him marrying a girl of his choice.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and SPEAK2us Helpline 93754 93754