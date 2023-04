April 27, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

A police constable Vignesh, who was on bandobust duty collapsed and died here, on Wednesday night. The police said that the Grade I constable, attached to Dhalavaipuram police station, had come to Srivilliputtur for bandobust for a political party meeting. When he was standing at the venue, he suddenly collapsed at around 7.45 p.m. Fellow policemen took him to the Government Hospital here where he was declared brought dead.