Police constable attempts to end life

The Hindu Bureau
October 30, 2022 21:15 IST

A police constable, K. Subash Muthuramalingam (29), attached to CBCID, attempted to end his life at his house in TSP Battalion VI premises on Sunday.

The police said that the constable with TSP police was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital with cut injuries on his throat.

Tallakulam police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

