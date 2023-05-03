ADVERTISEMENT

Police search for ‘weapons’ along coast in Ramanathapuram district

May 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police conducting a search along the coast of Akkal Madam near Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following specific intelligence inputs, a team of Ramanathapuram District Police and personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad in Chennai conducted a search for “explosives” buried along the coast of Akkal Madam near Pamban on Wednesday. However, no explosives or arms were found till evening.

Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, inspected the spot.

The police got information that explosives had been buried along the coastal area. With the district police having recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition at Anthoniyarpuram near Thangachimadam in 2018, they could not rule out the possibility of finding another cache of explosives.

Sleuths of various intelligence agencies, including Special Investigation Unit and Q Branch, were also present.

CONNECT WITH US