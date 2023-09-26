Police Commission holds discussion with Collectors, senior police officers on police reforms

September 26, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The 5th Police Commission, chaired by retired High Court Judge C.T. Selvam, discussed various aspects of police reforms with senior police officers and Collectors of South Zone here on Tuesday.

A range of subjects from police well-being, reforms, avoiding custodial deaths and improving the efficiency were discussed.

Besides the Chairman, former IAS officer K. Allauddin, retired police officers K. Radhakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Prof. Nalini Rao, psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian and retired police officer Ashok Kumar were present.

Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and Superintendents of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police from southern districts and cities took part in the discussion.

The officials highlighted the day-to-day difficulties faced by the police and the importance of well-being programmes being conducted for them.

An official stressed the significance of psychology and aptitude tests for candidates while recruiting them into the police force. The need for counsellors to provide counselling to police was also pointed out.

One of the officers suggested provision of separate wings for reception at police stations, law and order and those taking care of court jobs in police stations. “Putting trained police personnel in civil dress to get complaints and interact with them will provide more confidence among the complainants and petitioners,” he suggested.

Similarly, a suggestion to set up central lodging facility in each district to lodge suspects and accused during nights was put forth. before the Commission. “Posting an official from the Department of Revenue and a medical officer will help the police in getting bad image due to custodial torture, especially during night,” he suggested.

The officials also drew the attention of the Commission on the need to have better police station buildings and vehicles for the police officials.

Similar discussion with officials in North and West zones have already been conducted.

The meeting with officials in Central zone would be held in Tiruchi on Wednesday.