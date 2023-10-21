ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commemoration Day observed

October 21, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan pays homage to police personnel who had died in the line of duty at the South Police Station in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Top police officials placed wreath on the memorial column in memory of the policemen killed in action or who died in harness to mark the Police Commemoration Day.

 Led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, who is also in-charge of Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, all senior police officers including Deputy Commissioners of Police G. S. Anita, Adharsh Pachera and K. Saravanakumar, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Silambarasan, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Inspectors and the Sub-Inspectors placed wreath on the police memorial column on the Armed Reserve Police campus in Palayamkottai.

 In Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and the police officers placed wreath on the memorial column in Thoothukudi South Police Station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi district, T. P. Suresh Kumar and SP, Kanniyakumari, Sundaravadhanam placed wreath on the memorial column in memory of the policemen killed in action and also those who died while discharging their duties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US