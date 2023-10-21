Police Commemoration Day observed

October 21, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Top police officials placed wreath on the memorial column in memory of the policemen killed in action or who died in harness to mark the Police Commemoration Day.

Led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, who is also in-charge of Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, all senior police officers including Deputy Commissioners of Police G. S. Anita, Adharsh Pachera and K. Saravanakumar, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Silambarasan, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Inspectors and the Sub-Inspectors placed wreath on the police memorial column on the Armed Reserve Police campus in Palayamkottai.

In Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and the police officers placed wreath on the memorial column in Thoothukudi South Police Station.

Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi district, T. P. Suresh Kumar and SP, Kanniyakumari, Sundaravadhanam placed wreath on the memorial column in memory of the policemen killed in action and also those who died while discharging their duties.

