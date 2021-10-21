Police Commemoration Day observed in districts

The National Police Commemoration Day was observed in Tirunelveli district on Thursday.

The day is observed on October 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 10 members of central forces at Hot Spring in Ladakh by the Chinese army,

Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner N.K. Senthamaraikannan, Deputy Inspector General of Tirunelveli Range Praveen Kumar Abinapu, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, Deputy Commissioners T.P. Suresh Kumar and K. Suresh Kumar and other senior police officials placed wreaths at the memorial on Armed Reserve Police ground in Palayamkottai.

Fifty-four rounds were fired in the air to pay tributes to 377 policemen who died in harness.

In Thoothukudi, police officers led by Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar placed wreaths on the memorial column on Thoothukudi South Police Station premises. Additional Superintendents of Police Gopi, Karthikeyan and Ilangovan, ASP Harsh Singh and others placed wreaths.

In Tenkasi, Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj and other senior police officers placed wreaths in the memorial column and Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari, V. Badrinarayanan led the police officers in offering floral tributes to policemen who laid down their lives while discharging their duty.