Police canteen inaugurated

Deputy Inspector General of police (Ramanathapuram range) N Kamini inaugurated the newly built police canteen at the Armed Reserve police quarters here on Thursday. The canteen would serve food at affordable rates to police personnel and general public.

Built at a cost of ₹2.75 lakh, the canteen, abutting the Ramanathapuram – Rameswaram national highway has been set up to serve police personnel, ministerial staff at the District Police Office, general public and those who visited the collectorate, Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena said.

The canteen would open at 7 a.m. for breakfast and serve lunch and dinner before closing at 9 p.m., he said. All the food items were priced at nominal rates, he said. “We will be serving quality and tasty food at affordable rates,” the SP said. The kitchen had modern cooking equipments, he added.

Tea, coffee, vada and idli were priced at ₹5 each, dosa and oothappam at ₹10 each and pongal at ₹ 15. For lunch, variety rice items such as tomato rice, lemon rice, green rice, coconut rice and ‘kuska’ were priced at ₹20 each and meals at ₹50.

For dinner, people could have dosa and chappathi (two numbers) at ₹20 each, according to the menu displayed at the canteen. Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP - headquarters) Thangavelu, ADSP (Prohibition and enforcement wing) Loyola Ignatius and DSPs were present.