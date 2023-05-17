May 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Both the police and district administration cannot plead ignorance over the sale or availability of illicit arrack in their jurisdiction, said Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency MP Karti Chidambaram here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Manamadurai, he said that the Chief Minister should deal with an iron hand and ensure that illicit arrack was completely wiped off from the State.

He said that the police has many specialised wings such as IS (Intelligence Section) attached with the offices of the SP or the Commissioners’ of Police respectively. They should have taken stern action and contained it without any compromise. “We have lost lives of poor people, who could not spend on IMFL.... It was unfortunate,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited the victims in the hospital in Villupuram district, the police had swung into action and detained over 1,000 people who were allegedly associated with brewing illicit arrack in different parts of the State.

It was not an appropriate time to discuss on the relief amount of ₹10 lakh being disbursed to the legal heirs of the families or politicise the situation, Mr Karti Chidambaram said and added that after all the money had gone to the hands of economically weaker sections.

Reacting to the BJP’s comment on Karnataka poll results, the Congress MP said that the BJP should accept the verdict and stop indulging in criticising their opponents. “The people have given a clear mandate to the Congress. We will rise up to the occasion and run a fair administration. The BJP has been shown the doors for its corrupt regime there,” he added.

He said that the Congress and DMK continued to have a cordial relations in Tamil Nadu and the party leaders would discuss about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at an appropriate time, he added.