Police bust three gangs attempting to brew illicit arrack

31 May 2021 19:33 IST

Virudhunagar

police busted three gangs involved in brewing illicit arrack in different parts of the district since Sunday.

Under Seithur Rural police limits, the police found that 200 litres of raw materials were left to ferment in a drum in the early hours of Monday.

The police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police, Mahalingam, raided a farm at Sundarajapuram on the foothills of Western Ghats.

The police destroyed the materials and are on the lookout for the farm owner, Kasipandian.

Meanwhile, the police found 15 litres of raw materials, including fruits, that were left for fermentation in a drum at a farm in Kottaiyur. The police have picked up a temporary worker of the Forest Department, J. Tirupathi Raja, in this connection and are on the lookout for two more persons.

In the third incident, the Sattur Town police found seven litres of grape juice being used to illegally make wine. The police have picked up six persons.

Closure of TASMAC shops due to the lockdown has led to increased demand for liquor and people have taken up to brewing illicit arrack, the police said.