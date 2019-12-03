Police bust scam of job aspirants producing fake sports certificates

RAMANATHAPURAM

After launching a sting operation and laying a trap, the district police have busted a scam of candidates producing fake certificates to seek recruitment under sports quota in the just-concluded recruitment conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for grade II constables, jail warders and firemen.

The district police busted the scam after a person from Karisalkulam called Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar through the police helpline 94899 19722 and alerted him to the racket. After investigation, two special teams carried out a sting operation and arrested Seeman, a Chennai-based kabaddi coach, attached to Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association (TNAKA). The special teams, headed by Sub-Inspectors Guganeshwaran and Muruganathan, also arrested Rajiv Gandhi, a police aspirant, who acted as a conduit between aspiring candidates and the coach, and an Armed Reserve police constable, who had joined the police force last year by allegedly producing fake sports certificate.

As investigation revealed that five candidates produced fake certificates issued by Seeman this time. The SP, suspecting that the scam could have wider ramifications, has written to the TNUSRB, suggesting verification of certificates produced by all candidates, who had joined the force under the sports quota.

“After arresting three accused, we have launched a hunt for six others – a person who had joined the forest department, and five candidates, who had reached the final stage in the just-concluded recruitment process,” the SP said. The five candidates hailed from the district and were relatives of Rajiv Gandhi, he added.

Investigations revealed that Seeman had issued certificates to at least five candidates, who were relatives of Rajiv Gandhi as if they had represented Tamil Nadu in the National Junior Kabaddi Championship held in Kasargod in 2014.

The modus operandi was that Seeman would not issue certificates to the substitutes and distribute those certificates to others after receiving a lump sum, the SP said. He demanded ₹50,000 be transferred to his bank account for a certificate when the special teams launched a sting operation and laid a trap, he said.