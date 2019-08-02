Police bust fake beedi racket

A year after busting a beedi packing unit that used fake labels of a popular brand and seizing one lakh beedis wrapped in bundles, police have arrested a shopkeeper and a wholesale merchant here on Friday on charges of selling beedis using fake labels and wrappers of the same brand.

Acting on a complaint by M. Abdul Latheef of Syed Beedi Company, the Bazaar police registered a case and arrested A. Abdul Basheer, 38, the shopkeeper and seized eight bundles of beedis. On information provided by the accused, A. Gnanasekaran, 42, a wholesale merchant, was arrested at the old bus stand and 20 beedi bundles were seized from him.

The two were booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

The complainant said that the company suspected foul play after witnessing sudden drop in sales of its brand of beedis.

Last year too, after the company lodged a complaint after witnessing sharp drop in sales, the police busted the beedi packing unit, which used fake labels of the company and sold the beedis in the market at cheaper rates. Three persons were arrested then. They had procured beedis from household workers in Tirunelveli at cheap rates and sold them as Syed Beedi after pasting the fake labels. One of the accused, who had worked in a beedi Company in Tirunelveli had offered the expertise, police said.