Police bring back school dropouts into the educational fold

January 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With the school dropouts getting addicted to narcotic substances and alcoholism and consequently becoming young offenders, the district police have launched a movement p allikku thirumbuvom’ (Let’s Return to School) in the district.

Inaugurating the event here on Friday, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan said teenagers get attracted to drugs and alcohol after becoming school dropouts and they were being misused by criminals for committing crimes, which would end up make their life miserable. Hence, the police had taken this initiative of identifying the school dropouts and bringing them back to schools.

In Thoothukudi town alone, 205 school dropouts had been identified and the parents of 60 of them had been urged successfully through counselling to admit their wards back in the schools.

“If a teen in conflict with law is convicted, he or she will not get government job or even a passport to go abroad for a job. Since the private firms too have started getting reports from the police before appointing anyone in their office, their involvement in any unlawful act will nullify their efforts to land a decent job. The parents, while ensuring unhindered education to their children, should teach them about dos and don’ts and to be grateful,” said Mr. Balaji Saravanan, who also interacted with the dropouts and their parents.

The SP said the police had so far conducted the ‘In search of change’ programme at 2,405 places in the district to urge the public to be law abiding citizens.

ADSP Karthikeyan, DSP, Thoothukudi Town, Sathyaraj, DSP, District Crime Records Bureau, Ponnarasu and others participated.