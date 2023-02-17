ADVERTISEMENT

Police book SC/ST Act case against school HM, four teachers

February 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Chinnalapatti police in Dindigul district has registered cases against the headmistress and four teachers on charges of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Act of 2015 and among others here on Friday.

Following a complaint from a student’s mother Muneeswari, the police had conducted a probe.

It was said that Maths teacher Premalatha working in the government aided private school situated on Sempatti Road in Dindigul district had allegedly abused two teenaged girl students by naming their caste in front of other students a few days ago. On Thursday, the two girls rushed to the school toilet and reportedly consumed some liquid meant for cleaning after which they were rushed to the Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the reason for the teacher’s outburst was not known, the issue snowballed after villagers from Thoppampatti near Chinnalapatti staged a demonstration in front of the police station on Thursday demanding the arrest of the teacher.

The day-long drama ended after senior officers from the police and revenue assured firm action as per the laws.

As a follow-up, the Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar, Chief Educational Officer Nazirudeen, and police officers held meetings at the school.

According to the officers, the police have registered a case against the headmistress - Jayanthi, teachers Premalatha, Ramya, Shanta and Kalaiselvi. They also said that teacher Ramya had been instructed by the school to go on compulsory leave and Maths teacher Premalatha has been suspended. All the others have been told to appear before the investigating officer as and when required.

The school management had appealed to the students that proper and fair action would be taken as per the law. They have urged the students to cooperate with the teachers. Meanwhile, police pickets have been posted in front of the school as a precautionary measure, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US