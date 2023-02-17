Police book SC/ST Act case against school HM, four teachers

February 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Chinnalapatti police in Dindigul district has registered cases against the headmistress and four teachers on charges of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Act of 2015 and among others here on Friday.

Following a complaint from a student’s mother Muneeswari, the police had conducted a probe.

It was said that Maths teacher Premalatha working in the government aided private school situated on Sempatti Road in Dindigul district had allegedly abused two teenaged girl students by naming their caste in front of other students a few days ago. On Thursday, the two girls rushed to the school toilet and reportedly consumed some liquid meant for cleaning after which they were rushed to the Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital.

While the reason for the teacher’s outburst was not known, the issue snowballed after villagers from Thoppampatti near Chinnalapatti staged a demonstration in front of the police station on Thursday demanding the arrest of the teacher.

The day-long drama ended after senior officers from the police and revenue assured firm action as per the laws.

As a follow-up, the Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar, Chief Educational Officer Nazirudeen, and police officers held meetings at the school.

According to the officers, the police have registered a case against the headmistress - Jayanthi, teachers Premalatha, Ramya, Shanta and Kalaiselvi. They also said that teacher Ramya had been instructed by the school to go on compulsory leave and Maths teacher Premalatha has been suspended. All the others have been told to appear before the investigating officer as and when required.

The school management had appealed to the students that proper and fair action would be taken as per the law. They have urged the students to cooperate with the teachers. Meanwhile, police pickets have been posted in front of the school as a precautionary measure, police said.