Police book nursing college correspondent

The Dindigul Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the correspondent of a nursing college here on Saturday.

Following a road blockade by the students at Muthanampatti, which hit vehicular movement on the Dindigul-Palani Road on Friday, the police had promised stern action after a probe.

The Thadicombu police said that they have registered a case against the correspondent Jothi Murugan and hostel warden Archana. While the warden has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, they were on the look out for the prime accused in the case.

Meanwhile, revenue and police officers led by District Revenue Officer Latha and DIG of Police Vijayakumari addressed the girl students and parents at the college.

On the assurance that the correspondent would be arrested by the special team and also a committee would be formed to inquire into the allegations, the parents agreed to take their children home.

Following this, the authorities closed the classrooms and hostel. Further investigation was on.

A majority of the students complained that the correspondent, in connivance with the warden, had physically abused some girls. The issue came to light after a parent raised it and threatened to approach the police.