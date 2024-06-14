ADVERTISEMENT

Police book duo for cheating man on the promise of affordable treatment for son

Published - June 14, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have booked two men for cheating a man of ₹2 lakh by promising him of affordable treatment for his son at a private hospital near Mattuthavani here.

According to the police, the son of T. Suresh of Idukki in Kerala was suffering from a rare disorder, and despite undergoing surgeries he was not cured. Mr. Suresh was told by his 65-year-old friend S. Manikandan of Theni that his son was cured through surgery at a private hospital near Mattuthavani.

Believing his words, Mr. Suresh, along with his son, reached the hospital, where Mr. Manikandan introduced them to another person from Madurai, R. Ilangovan alias Siva.

The duo assured the complainant, Mr. Suresh, that his son would be treated at the hospital at an affordable cost, for which they demanded from him ₹2 lakh. They allegedly got the money from Mr. Suresh and asked him to wait near the eatery in the hospital. When Mr. Suresh used the restroom and returned to the same place, the duo had left the place.

The search for the duo and efforts to contact them over mobile phone went futile. Subsequently, Mr. Suresh filed a complaint with Mattuthavani police against them. The police booked them under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

