GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police book duo for cheating man on the promise of affordable treatment for son

Published - June 14, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have booked two men for cheating a man of ₹2 lakh by promising him of affordable treatment for his son at a private hospital near Mattuthavani here.

According to the police, the son of T. Suresh of Idukki in Kerala was suffering from a rare disorder, and despite undergoing surgeries he was not cured. Mr. Suresh was told by his 65-year-old friend S. Manikandan of Theni that his son was cured through surgery at a private hospital near Mattuthavani.

Believing his words, Mr. Suresh, along with his son, reached the hospital, where Mr. Manikandan introduced them to another person from Madurai, R. Ilangovan alias Siva.

The duo assured the complainant, Mr. Suresh, that his son would be treated at the hospital at an affordable cost, for which they demanded from him ₹2 lakh. They allegedly got the money from Mr. Suresh and asked him to wait near the eatery in the hospital. When Mr. Suresh used the restroom and returned to the same place, the duo had left the place.

The search for the duo and efforts to contact them over mobile phone went futile. Subsequently, Mr. Suresh filed a complaint with Mattuthavani police against them. The police booked them under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.