Police book case against sub-registrar, five others in Ramanathapuram district

January 21, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The police have booked a case against six people, including a sub-registrar, in Ramanathapuram district for allegedly registering a document with fake particulars and through impersonation here on Saturday.

Following a direction from the special court for land-grab complaints, the police registered a case.

The complainant Meenakshi, wife of Rathnasamy, of Palanivalasai village near Devipattinam stated that she had a piece of land worth about ₹ 12 lakh and that it had been allegedly grabbed by two of her relatives. Hence she approached the court.

It was said that Rathnasamy’s mother Karuppayee Ammal owned 562 square feet of land located in Vandikara Street in her name since 1989. She had, through a family settlement, registered the above property in Rathnasamy’s name in 2019, who in turn, registered it in his wife Meenakshi’s name in 2021.

Under such circumstances, Saravanamuthu and Duraisingam (brothers of Ratnasamy) had forged the signature of their mother Karupayee Ammal and through a fake document, got the same property registered in their names.

The patta was in the name of Meenakshi and that her two brothers-in-law had, with criminal intent, grabbed the land in connivance with the official in the registration department.

Along with the two brothers, the police said that the Sub-Registrar identified as Sudakar, document writer Rajasekaran and two witnesses Mohamed Faizal and Asgar Ali were also booked under criminal charges. Further investigation was on.