Police book case against six over intra-party feud in Ramnad BJP unit

April 17, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The intra-party feud in the BJP Ramanathapuram unit again surfaced as police booked cases against six people including the former district president and two habitual offenders from Chennai here on Monday.

Following a complaint from Ganesan (39) of L Karungulam, who worked as a labourer in the farm owned by Dharani Murugesan, BJP district president. He replaced Kathiravan a month ago. It is said that a week ago, when the party had convened a meeting, the supporters of Kathiravan allegedly hurled chairs following which the meeting abruptly ended.

On Sunday, when the party functionaries were discussing at the house of Murugesan, two people came on a two-wheeler and attacked Ganesan, who was waiting outside, with a machete hidden with them. The duo were caught and handed over to the police. On information, Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, DSP Raja and others visited the house of the BJP district functionary and conducted inquiry. A case was registered.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two, identified by the police as, Mohan (34) of Ennore and Suresh (34) of New Washermenpet Chennai had at least 26 cases against them in several police stations. They were allegedly hired by Vigneshwaran alias Vikki of MSK Nagar here, who is said to be a relative of Kathiravan.

The BJP functionaries claimed that the two had planned to eliminate Murugesan and hence demanded the arrest of Kathiravan and two others - Bala alias Settai Bala and Shanmuganathan. For a brief period, the BJP cadres also staged a demonstration on the Tiruchi NH road.

Police said that they have arrested Vigneshwaran and special teams have been formed to inquire into the case. The duo Mohan and Suresh were being examined by the teams.