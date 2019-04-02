Police being trained in crowd management

Madurai

Madurai city police have started giving special crowd control and management training to Armed Reserve police personnel at the AR Ground for handling the crowd of devotees during Chithirai festival.

Commissioner of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, said that some 300 police personnel would be involved only in crowd management during the car festival of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and the ritual of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river when large crowd turnout is expected.

“During such large congregations, it is expected that the crowd attempts to surge ahead closer to the car or to the palanquin to have a closer glimpse. Our focus is to control the crowd and stagger them into smaller groups for better crowd management only to safeguard them from any possible stampede,” the Commissioner said.

Special teams would be deployed at various places of crowding. “Instead of mobilising random policemen after overcrowding is reported on the ground to control the crowd, we will have trained teams so that everyone is aware of their role,” Mr. Davidson said.

The teams would behave like human barriers and try to stop the surging crowd with ropes. “We will try to ensure that the devotees do not get crushed against the barricades. The teams would act as a buffer and ensure that the bigger crowd is staggered into smaller groups for better management,” he said.

Besides training them in various anticipated types of crowding, the teams are being told how to behave politely while dealing with the devotees.

“We want to ensure that none of our policemen uses any derogatory words under pressure and behaves gently while preventing people from surging ahead,” he said.

The training will go on for the police personnel every morning.