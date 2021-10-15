Police begin Kanniyakumari to Gujarat National Integration Day bike rally

The Tamil Nadu Police on Friday began the ‘National Integration Day’ bike rally from the southernmost tip of the country’s mainland to Saradar Vallabhai Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat.

Additional Director General of Police Abhay Kumar Singh flagged off the rally at Gandhi Memorial on Kanniyakumari beach in the presence of District Collector M. Aravind and Deputy Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar Abinapu. The rallyists will reach the ‘Unity Statue’ on the banks of river Narmada on October 24 after covering 2,085 Km.

They will also participate in the ‘National Integration Day’ celebrations to be held on October 31.

As the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel is being celebrated as the ‘National Integration Day’, the police of Tamil Nadu, Jammu Kashmir, Gujarat and Tripura are taking out the ‘Integration Day Bike Rally’ from the four directions to culminate at the world’s tallest statue on October 24. In this line, 25 Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel and 16 Assistants, all led by Deputy Commandant Kumar, are taking out the rally in 25 bikes.

The rallyists will traverse Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Chitradurga, Hubli, Kolhapur, Pune, Thane and Surat before reaching ‘Unity Statue’ on October 24.

“Our policemen will cover 2,085 km before reaching the statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. At the end of the mission, they will participate in the ‘National Integration Day’ celebrations to be held at the Statue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations on October 31,” Mr. Abhay Kumar Singh said after flagging off the rally.

The ADGP informed that Royal Enfield, manufacturers of popular bike, ‘Bullet’, had sponsored the vehicles and other assistances required for the rally and thanked the company.

The stronger unified India, which was created by Sardar Vallabhai Patel by uniting more than 550 princely states across the country, was testimony to the tireless work of the ‘Iron Man of India’ and the rally being taken out by the policemen from Kanniyakumari to Gujarat would remind every citizen of the contribution of Sardar Patel after the country’s Independence, said Mr. Aravind.

Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Maheshwaran, ADSP Eswaran, Tamil Nadu Special Police Commandant Antony Johnson Jayapaul, DSP, Kanniyakumari, Raja and college students participated in the inaugural function.

As the rallyists reached Tirunelveli, City Police Commissioner N. K. Senthamarai Kannan, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Manivannan, Deputy Commissioners of Police, T.P. Suresh Kumar and K. Suresh Kumar and other senior police officials received them at the Armed Reserve Police ground in Palayamkottai.