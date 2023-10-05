October 05, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Sivaganga Police have solved the mystery behind the death of a 75-year-old woman in Kollangudi near Kalayarkoil on Tuesday by arresting a 38-year-old woman on Thursday.

The police said Lakshmi, who was living alone in a house in Kollangudi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her children — two sons and a daughter — were all married and were living away. One of Lakshmi’s relatives found her dead in her house on Tuesday evening and alerted others. The daughter of the deceased said the jewellery worn by her mother were missing.

Police investigation revealed that a woman had visited Lakshmi’s house in the forenoon. After a probe, the police arrested Rani, 38, of Vittaneri near Kalayarkoil.

During questioning, Rani reportedly told the police that a few months back, she had met Lakshmi during a bus travel to Madurai. Lakshmi had reportedly told Rani that she was living alone.

Rani had visited the house of Lakshmi recently and offered to get her widow pension under a government scheme. On Tuesday, Rani went to Lakshmi’s house and suddenly tried to yank her gold chain. When Lakshmi resisted, Rani smothered her, which led to her death.

Then, Rani escaped with the gold jewellery. Rani allegedly pledged some gold ornaments with a private finance company and kept about 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery in her house.

Initially, the police had registered a case of unnatural death and subsequently altered it into murder. Further investigation is on.

