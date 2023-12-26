Thief arrested, stolen cash bag recovered within an hour of Tasmac employee being robbed in Virudhunagar

December 26, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Two robbers sprayed chilli powder on the face of a TASMAC salesman and stole a bag containing ₹1.03 lakh of collection money, while he was returning home. The incident took place under the Narikudi police station limits, on Monday (December 25, 2023) night.

The police however, on being informed about the crime, sealed all roads leading to Narikudi and managed to arrest an individual, K. Sivasakthi (26) of Sivangaga district within an hour of the incident. Three others allegedly involved in the crime were also arrested by daybreak and the entire stolen amount was recovered intact, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, R. Srinivasaperumal, said.

According to the police, M. Sangili (41) of Veercholan, a salesman at a TASMAC shop in Isali, had taken the day’s collection in a bag and set off towards his home in Veeracholan on his bike, after closing the shop at 10 p.m. After just about one km, when he was waylaid by two persons riding a motorbike. One of them sprayed chilli powder on Sangili’s face. With Sangili shocked and in pain, they snatched the cash bag and fled.

The victim immediately alerted the police following which the SP sounded an alert around the area. Police picketing was laid on all roads leading to Narikudi and within one hour, the police arrested Sivasakthi and seized his bike. During an interrogation, Sivasakthi revealed that another individual, P. Rajaram, who was running a petty shop near the TASMAC shop, had conspired to rob the money. He had alerted Sivasakthi, who had come with his accomplices, Satish and Dinesh.

As the accused persons had fled into shrubbery in the area, the police used drones and arrested them by dawn.

