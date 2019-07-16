Police arrest six, confiscate weapons

BODI

Bodi Town police arrested six persons, who were going to Bodi Mettu allegedly to murder a man, and seized deadly weapons from them.

The two-wheeler patrol police were checking vehicles in the wee hours of Monday near here when they stopped a car. The police found six persons, all from Madurai district, carrying deadly weapons in the car. On questioning them, the police reportedly found that they were on their way to eliminate one S. Jayapal, 24, of Bodi Mettu.

The accused were identified as S. Veeraiah, 49, of Thodaneri, S. Jegan, 29, of Thanichiyam, S. Ganesan, 24, of Samayanallur, and A. Revanth, 24, S. Kumaravel, 27, and V. Nagamani, 29, all from Thiruvedagam.

Further investigation by the police revealed that Jayapal, during his short stay in Samayanallur three years ago, fell in love with Tamilselvi, daughter of Veeraiah, and married her.

Tamilselvi, who was said to be pregnant, was found dead in Jayapal’s house in Bodi Mettu on January 1. Subsequently, Bodi Town police registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.PC. However, later the case was altered under Section 304 of the IPC and Jayapal was arrested and lodged in prison.

Recently, Jayapal came out on bail and learning this, Veeraiah reached Bodi with the five others to murder Jayapal in the early hours of Monday.

Bodi Town police confiscated the weapons and booked the six under Sections 20, 5, 25 (1) (a) of the Arms and Ammunition Act. They were produced before Bodi Judicial Magistrate Court, which remanded them in judicial custody. They were taken to Madurai Central Prison.

Theni Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran appreciated Bodi Town police who averted a murder.