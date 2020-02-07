Police arrest over 200 youth partying at a private farm in upper Kodai hills

In a major midnight operation conducted at a private farm in Gundupatti in the upper Kodai hills, the police detained around 250 youth, who were found to be in an inebriated condition and suspected to have consumed prohibited drugs sourced from international markets, as well as foreign liquor.

Following a specific input, a large contingent comprising three DSPs and over 125 police personnel cordoned the private farm situated on an isolated hillock on Thursday night.

The operation, which went on till the early hours of Friday, indicated that the guests were from many parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The guests, mostly, in the age group of 18 to 25 years, were either studying (second/third year) in colleges or had just joined private software companies.

A DSP told The Hindu that a group of men, who identified themselves as working for a private event management firm, had circulated invitations to the youth through the internet, and after getting their confirmation/acceptance, they had procured drugs such as cocaine, heroin, marijuana among others. Based on the choice of the guests, they were served liquor as well in the farm, the officer added.

While some of the young people, who claimed to be “first time” visitors were let off after a warning, some others were detained for interrogation. “We are on the look out for the private farm owner,” the officer said. Based on the confessions, the police team also found that the event management firm had not obtained any licence to hold such a party. The police have seized some banned drugs and several liquor bottles from the premises.

Preliminary inquiries with some of the guests indicated that the organisers had allegedly collected online amounts between ₹5000 and ₹10,000 per pair. Further investigations are on.