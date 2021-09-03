Police arrest couple

A couple were arrested on charges of abandoning their child at the bus stand here a fortnight ago.

Following an information that a child was alone at the bus stand, the police control room safely rescued the child and handed it over to an authorised home.

Superintendent of Police V R Srinivasan directed the police to screen the CCTVs and three special teams were formed.

Investigations led to the police zeroing in on a couple from Ramanathapuram district. Based on the confession, the Palani police registered a case and remanded the couple in judicial custody.

The SP commended the teams for swiftly solving the crime and appealed to the public to install CCTVs in more and more locations as the ‘third eye’ helped in discouraging people from indulging in crimes.