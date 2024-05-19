Police arrest 7 persons with 23.5 kg of ganja

In a follow up on seizure of 1.5 kg of ganja last week, Madurai City Police have arrested a total of seven persons, including an omni-bus driver, and have seized a total of 23.5 kg of ganja till Saturday.

The police said that one N. Rajkumar was arrested when the S.S. Colony police found him smuggling 1.5 kg of ganja in a car. Based on his confession on the suppliers of the contraband, the city police went to Theni and arrested three others.

The police identified the accused as D. Sivanesh (24) of Cumbum, C. Selvam (45) of Usilampatti and K. Manikandan of Nilakottai in Dindigul district.

The police also seized 14 kg of ganja from them and few vehicles.

Further probe revealed that one Bennet of Kanniyakumari was supplying the narcotics substance to these sellers by procuring them from Andhra Pradesh.

A special team of police followed the movements of Bennet and arrested him on Saturday while he was coming from Chennai in an omni bus. The police also arrested one Jeeva, his accomplice travelling in the bus and seized another eight kg of ganja.

The police investigation found that omni bus driver B. Harunkumar, of Madurai was involved in the smuggling activity.

A car, a cargo vehicle, two motorbikes and the omni bus and some cash have been seized in this connection.