May 03, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police arrested 30 supporters of Sterlite Copper on Wednesday as they gathered here for submitting a petition to the District Collector seeking early reopening of the copper manufacturing unit, which remains sealed since May 2018 after 13 persons were killed in police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest.

Condemning the crackdown on the supporters of Sterlite Copper, the villagers staged demonstration alleging that the police were supporting the anti-Sterlite groups.

As the Supreme Court, while hearing the petition from Vedanta, promoter of Sterlite Copper, seeking permission for clearing waste from its copper manufacturing unit premises here, directed the Tamil Nadu Government to consider the removal of the waste including gypsum and maintain the greenery there. The Court, while adjourning the case to May 4, also directed the Tamil Nadu Government to file its reply on the day.

Since the case is to be heard in the apex court on Thursday, members of anti-Sterlite groups gathered near the Collectorate on Tuesday and staged demonstration before submitting a petition in the Collectorate saying that the Tamil Nadu Government should not allow the Sterlite Copper administration to carryout cleaning operations. Instead, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board should take care of this work.

On Wednesday, the supporters of Sterlite Copper came to the Collectorate for submitting petition seeking permission for carrying out cleaning operation within the plant premises by the Sterlite Copper administration and early reopening of the plant which was sealed in May 2018.

However, villagers from Ayyanadaippu, Lourdhammalpuram and Mettupatti who came to the Collectorate were arrested and were taken to a private marriage hall in Millerpuram.