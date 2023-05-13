HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police announce traffic diversions ahead of T.N. Governor’s visit to Kodaikanal; CPI(M) opposes move

Former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi said the move to close traffic along the Batlagundu-Kodaikanal ghat section for several hours during the Governor’s visit would adversely affect farmers, daily-wage earners and tourists as well

May 13, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Dindigul district police have announced traffic diversions for vehicles along the Batlagundu-Kodaikanal ghat section, in view of the visit of Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi from May 14 to 16.

A press release stated that the Governor is scheduled to visit the hill station on May 14. Hence, from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., vehicles proceeding from Batlagundu to Kodaikanal shall not be permitted. Similarly, the Governor is expected to return on May 16 and vehicles shall not be permitted to ply on the route from 9 a.m. to noon.

As an alternative, vehicles bound to the hill station can take the Palani-Perumalmalai ghat section at these times, the release stated.

Reacting to the police announcement, CPI (M) senior leader and former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi strongly condemned the move and demanded that the police withdraw these diversions. Apart from tourists, farmers and other daily-wage earners would be affected as they would not be able to transport their essential goods from both ends. The Governor should not encourage such acts by the police and understand the plight of the common man, she said.

Moreover, when many Ministers and other VVIPs including the T.N. Chief Minister and other Central Ministers visited the hill station, the police had not stopped the general public from proceeding along the Batlagundu ghat section, she said. She also asked whether the police were incapable of giving security to the Governor [without these diversions] and said that the CPI (M) would stage demonstration to express its protest.

Some of the hoteliers, taxi operators and resort owners in the hill station also expressed concern over the “sudden” announcement of the Dindigul Police about the diversion. “With the summer season at its peak, the closure of an important ghat section for the general public would result in a chaos,” a hotelier in Kodaikanal said.

However, a senior official in the district said that they had taken the decision to close traffic for just a few hours and had provided an alternative route to reach the hill station.

Related Topics

Dindigul / traffic / Governor / Tamil Nadu / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.