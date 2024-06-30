Police always take sides with the powerful, upper caste people during acts of violence against SCs, says VCK

The attitude of police being indifferent to the pain and agony of people belonging to Scheduled Castes and taking the side of caste Hindus during incidents of violence against SCs have remained constant throughout the history, irrespective of the ruling party, said MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Addressing party members at Melavalavu here on Sunday after paying respects at ‘Viduthalai Kalam,’ a memorial built for victims of the massacre, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that even the murder of panchayat president Murugesan and six others in the late 90’s happened hours after they sought security from the then Collector sensing the dangers that were awaiting at his village.

“Even after the murder, the police did not register the case under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which shows how the institution treats the victims of the oppressed communities,” he added.

Speaking about some of the recent incidents where victims were framed instead of getting hold of the accused, he said even IPS officers who joined service after various rigorous examinations could be seen with the same mentality of standing with the perpetrators of upper castes when the affected were from the downtrodden communities.

Reiterating his stand in electoral politics, he said that even after several years in public life he was very firm that he would not compromise his ideology of champioining the cause of the affected people even if it costs his winning opportunity in elections.

Many newcomers were entering the political arena with the dream of becoming a Chief Minister, but they have to learn a lot about politics., he said

Further, making note of the recent developments in Indian politics, he said, his campaign focusing on dangers to the Indian Constitution has turned out fruitful as Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was once unmindful of the fundamentals of Indian democracy, bowed down to the Indian Constitution after taking charge as the Prime Minister.

“Our party openly propagated that the fight was not between BJP and Congress, but between BJP, RSS and Indian Constitution, which was later accepted by all the major INDIA alliance parties,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan. “With the success in the recently concluded Parliamentary election, VCK has gained the recognised party status along with entering other States. This shows our support among people in the changing political scenario,” he added.

Through Save Constitution conference, it was their party which took the message to the nook and corner of the State, he said.

“We are planning to conduct a women’s conference with focus on total eradication of liquor in the State. While the demand of most of the political parties is to stop sale of illicit liquor, the demand of the people who suffered in the recent incidents is to stop selling alcohol, which our endorses,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.