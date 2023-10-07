Police action against protesting teachers condemned

October 07, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Human Rights Defenders Alert (HRDA), Tamil Nadu, has strongly condemned the State government and the Greater Chennai city police for dispersing the teachers who had gathered to protest peacefully urging the government to fulfil their demands, in an inhumane manner without prior warning, on October 5 in Chennai.

HRDA National Working Secretary Henri Tiphagne and Coordinator I. Aseervatham, said that the teachers including secondary grade teachers, part time teachers and others had been peacefully protesting since September 28 demanding the fulfilment of promises made by the DMK in its 2021 election manifesto.

These promises included providing jobs to TET qualified candidates who had not been employed since 2013 and considering part time art, music and physical education teachers for permanent positions in the Department of School Education. Despite their peaceful demonstration and commitment to their cause, the government remained unresponsive for the first five days.

Talks held with the Minister for School Education and the department officials failed to yield results, prompting the teachers to continue their peaceful protest. However, the teachers were arrested, detained in marriage halls and released late in the evening. Their release was carried out in a manner contrary to established legal procedures.

Many were left stranded in unfamiliar parts of the city, with no means of transportation to their homes. Some teachers who attempted to regroup for the protest were arrested again and their whereabouts remain unknown. HRDA demanded that the police action against the teachers be stopped immediately and a public apology be issued.