Police act tough, roads deserted

Tirunelveli police warn of filing FIR against violators

After a multitude of shoppers thronged all parts of the city on Sunday, arterial roads on Monday wore a deserted look with very few vehicles plying on the road after intensified lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 came into force.

With all shops, except for hospitals, pharmacies, banks and a handful of restaurants remaining open, people had to remain indoors. Ambulances, water tankers, vehicles delivering cooking gas cylinders and water cans were criss-crossing the city roads. Two-wheelers were also plying for those attending essential services and food delivery.

The police have put up closely-placed barricades at all important junctions for carrying out vehicle checks. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Sugumaran, who inspected the arrangements, said that those who were found roaming around without any purpose were being booked and their vehicles seized. “We appeal to the people to remain indoors in their own interest so that they do not get infected with the virus,” he said.

Other districts

Police check posts were erected at several places on all arterial roads in Tiurnelveli. Those who had to travel under unavoidable circumstances alone were allowed to proceed while others were fined on the spot. Cases were registered against the violators.

“We will register First Information Report against the violators for which they will have to appear before the court one day. Registration of case against the violators will pose hindrance in getting ‘no objection certificate’ from the police for everything. So we appeal to the public not to take this intensified lockdown lightly,” said the police.

Though restaurants and other eateries functioned during the permitted timings, only the representatives of food delivery companies could be seen waiting in front these places to get food and deliver it to their customers.

Superintendents of Police N. Manivannan of Tirunelveli, Suguna Singh of Tenkasi, S. Jayakumar of Thoothukudi and V. Badri Narayanan of Kanniyakumari were on the move to implement the intensified lockdown in their respective districts.

However, in rural areas, villagers could be seen moving around freely. Only the residents of villages housing the police stations followed the restrictions fearing action.

Vehicle check was conducted at 87 places in Thoothukudi district, including 23 places in Thoothukudi Town.

Police teams in 13 SUVs and 61 two-wheelers have been deployed to monitor the situation in Dindigul district. A total of 1,200 police personnel are engaged in the exercise.