Points and crossings-laying machines help expedite yard remodelling work at Madurai junction

February 14, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Several points and crossings are being replaced with newer ones as part of Madurai railway yard re-modelling work under progress. The month-long work is not only laborious but also has to be taken up every day, racing against time as line/power block is given only for limited time.

Though hundreds of workers are involved in manual work, Southern Railway has deployed a pair of beasts — T28 machines or points and crossing assembly-laying machines — to expedite the work.

In new line formation, the assembly of points and crossings, the facility which helps to shift movement of train from one track to another, is done in-situ.

“This is possible because of sprawling land is available and the work can be taken up without any hurry as no train movement is available. But, here we get limited period — four to five hours — to complete each day’s work so that train movement is resumed on time,” a railway official said.

Delay for a few minutes can lead to several trains getting held up at various stations, causing a lot of inconvenience to passengers. Hence, the points and crossing assembly — consisting of a series of sleepers, rails, switch for points and provision for crossing — are all assembled at the nearest available space.

“It usually takes four to five days to assemble each set of points and crossings,” the official said.

The assembly for the mainline consists of 83 sleepers, rails and at least 10 weldings. The 40-metre-long assembly would weigh over 50 tonnes.

“Normal earthmovers do not have the carrying capacity. Hence, we use the good old Italian-made machinery imported specifically for this purpose,” the engineer said. Each T28 machine can lift 28 tonnes. The machines can run on crawler wheel to manoeuvre uneven terrain and also on train-like wheels to move on tracks.

As these machines lift the assembly by holding the rails, two different operators operate each of the machine in tandem to move at right speed and direction.

“It only takes a couple of hours to move these assemblies from the site where they are assembled to the work spot. Once put at the spot, it would take another couple of hours to join them with the main rail and to fix the signal and telecommunication lines and overhead cables to resume train services,” the engineer said.

These machines saved precious time and ensured that the assemblies were carried safely without the alignment getting twisted or bent, he added.