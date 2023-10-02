POCSO undertrial prisoner dies on the way to hospital

October 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

A POCSO undertrial prisoner lodged in Madurai Central Prison died on Sunday while being taken to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), allegedly due to some health complications.

Police sources said S Mohammad Rafik (59), a native of Dindigul, the undertrial prisoner, was booked under POCSO Act by the Dindigul All Women Police Station (AWPS) in 2022. He had already undergone treatment at the GRH for various complications. On Sunday morning, he experienced trouble in breathing. He was given first aid and rushed to the GRH. But he died on the way.

Karimedu Police have registered a case under 176 (1-A) (Inquiry by Magistrate into the cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).