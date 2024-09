The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has awarded life imprisonment to a 71-year-old man who sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl. According to prosecution, Chinna Muthaiah, 71, of Sankarankovil sexually assaulted a 5-year-od girl in 2018 and got arrested by the police based on the complaint from the victim’s parents. POCSO Special Court Judge Suresh Kumar awarded life imprisonment to Chinna Muthaiah on Friday.