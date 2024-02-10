POCSO convict, who escaped from police custody on February 1, nabbed in Theni district

February 10, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THENI

The special team of the police nabbed Vijaykumar, 24, of Samundipuram near Cumbum in Theni district, a convict under the POCSO Act, on Friday night.

Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhukumari said on Saturday that the accused was nabbed following a tip-off received by the special team.

The police said that last month, Vijaykumar was convicted by a special court for 20 years in a POCSO case. After the verdict, he was lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

On February 1, Vijaykumar was brought to a court in connection with another rape case. After the hearing, when he was being taken out by the police, he requested to have tea. Even as they were having tea near the court complex, Vijaykumar gave a slip to the police by scaling the compound wall of the court.

The Periakulam police had registered a case and two police personnel were suspended on charges of negligence.

A special team led by Periakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Periasami nabbed the accused near the railway line near Cumbum on Friday night.

A senior officer said that Vijaykumar was sent to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for medical examination.

In the past, the accused had attempted suicide, but was saved.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline on 9375493754)

