POCSO case against suspended head-constable

April 08, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A suspended police head-constable has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the district.

Police sources said head-constable Rajagopal, 42, of Vallanadu in Thoothukudi district had been attached to Sivanthipatti police station limits. He was also a part of the District Crime Branch special police team.

After a teenage girl’s parents complained to Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan that Rajagopal was sexually harassing their daughter, he was immediately shifted to the Armed Reserve Police and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.

When the inquiry revealed that Rajagopal had sexually harassed the girl, the SP placed him under suspension on Sunday. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under the POCSO Act. Further investigation is on.

