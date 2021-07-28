POCSO accused gets 10-year RI

28 July 2021 19:28 IST

THENI

A POCSO Act accused was directed to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed ₹5,000 fine by a Mahila Court here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Chinnamanur Inspector of Police Immanuel Rajkumar had registered a case and detained the suspect identified as Dharmar, 41.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused sexually abused a three-year-old girl child in the locality in March 2017. Following a complaint from the parents of the child, the police initiated the action.

The case, which was heard by Judge K. Venkatesan, directed the accused to undergo a jail term for 10 years. In the event of not paying the fine, he was ordered to be detained in the prisons for another year.

Presenting the government side, advocate L. Raja Rajeswari said that the accused had abused the child and hence sought compensation. The court directed the State government to deposit ₹5 lakh in the name of the girl child as per relevant laws.

Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare appreciated the then Inspector and police constable Selvam for their swift action, a press release issued here on Wednesday said.