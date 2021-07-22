Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine introduced

The district has introduced pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for infants vulnerable for lung-infection at all Government hospitals and Block Primary Health Centres

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspected the free vaccination programme that began at Palavanatham primary health centre on Thursday.

In a statement, he said that the State Government has introduced the new vaccine for the benefit of malnourished and pre-term babies and to those infants whose birth weight is less than 1.5 kg. Such infants have under-developed organs including the lungs and were vulnerable to lung infection. These infants would be given three doses of injection at the age of 1.5 months, 3.5 months and 9 months. The vaccine can protect the children from pneumonia and brain fever.